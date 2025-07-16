Boehly: Chelsea really came together under Maresca leadership

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is delighted for the players and manager Enzo Maresca after winning the Club World Cup final.

The Blues finished their campaign on Sunday by winning the Club World Cup final, having also won the Europa Conference League title and qualified for the Champions League.

"Well, we couldn't have wished for a better outcome for our boys, who have done such good work and trained so hard, really came together in America under Enzo's leadership and his direction," Boehly told talkSPORT.

"No one gave us a chance to beat PSG, and the boys really thrived and grew on that. Watching them come together over the last couple of weeks in America has been very special."

He added: "We're just so thrilled, and thank you for sticking with us. We're really excited about what the future holds.'

"We always knew that, whatever happens on any given day. The odds that we thought we had and were able to round out with a piece or two...

"The boys, really understanding what Enzo's been doing. We're big believers, we knew all along in the value of the project."

Very proud

On their Club World Cup run, Boehly also stated: "But again, I think the thing that just made the day was just how well the boys played.

"They really had nothing to lose and they put it out there, they were so organised and so methodical, and the plan that Enzo laid out was so well-done.

"So the combination of the planning and the execution couldn't have made me more proud."