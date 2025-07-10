Alonso brushes off Rodrygo transfer speculation after PSG snub

Rodrygo was not used much at all by Real Madrid at the Club World Cup

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has dismissed transfer rumours surrounding Rodrygo after the forward was left out of Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international was an unused substitute at MetLife Stadium as Real fell short of reaching the final.

Following the defeat to the reigning Ligue 1 champions, several questions were directed at the former Bayer Leverkusen coach, including inquiries about Rodrygo’s situation at the club.

Alonso described the decision to bench the winger as a tactical one, emphasising that it has no bearing on his future at the club.

"The fact that he didn't play again is a game-by-game decision," he told the media.

"The way things were going, we needed another player. There haven't been any decisions about the future throughout this entire championship; we haven't rotated much. We'll start in a different context."

He continued: "We want to build a team that plays as a unit and maintain that feeling and spirit. The World Cup has been very demanding; we've been left in the penultimate stage, it hurts, and now we'll see what happens."

When asked whether he plans to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, the 43-year-old responded: "We haven't talked about it during the Club World Cup, but from now on we're open to making improvements. We are always looking to improve, and there's room for improvement."

Rodrygo has featured for just 27 minutes across his last five appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu giants, raising concerns amid growing speculation about a potential move to the English Premier League.

With Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly showing interest, the two-time Champions League winner, valued at €90 million, is believed to be seeking more regular playing time with Los Blancos.

