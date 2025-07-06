Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Villa secure Mulley to pro deal
Villa secure Mulley to pro dealAston Villa
Aston Villa winger Trai-Varn Mulley has signed a first pro contract.

Mulley was part of the U18 team's Treble winning campaign last season, which included the FA Youth Cup.

Villa academy manager Mark Harrison told the club's website: “Trai-Varn is an exciting wide player who is very good in 1v1 attacking situations.

“Trai-Varn was a member of the Under-18s squad which won the Premier League National Final and FA Youth Cup double last season, scoring an important goal in the semi-final against Manchester United.

“He has been at the Academy for the last five years and is a local lad. We look forward to seeing how Trai-Varn develops over the coming years.”

