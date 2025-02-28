Rosicky confirms Arsenal are considering him for the sporting director role to replace Edu

Rosicky confirms Arsenal are considering him for sporting director role

Tomas Rosicky has confirmed that Arsenal are considering him for their vacant sporting director role but insists he has not received a formal offer.

The Gunners have been searching for a replacement since Edu stepped down from the position in early November.

In the meantime, Jason Ayto, formerly Edu’s deputy, has taken on the role in an interim capacity.

Several names have been linked with the job over the past three months, including Ayto himself.

Other reported candidates include Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Manchester United target Dan Ashworth, Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe, and Red Bull executive Thiago Scuro.

“So the reality is simple,” Rosicky told Flashscore.

“My connection with Arsenal is natural because I spent 10 years there, and when you spend 10 years somewhere you form a strong, very strong bond.