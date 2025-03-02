Man Utd coach Lawrence highlights one youngster after FAYC win at Arsenal: We're really excited about him

Manchester United U18 coach Adam Lawrence was full of praise for Jaydan Kamason after their FA Youth Cup quarterfinal win at Arsenal on Friday night.

Fullback Kamason scored and was outstanding on the night at Emirates stadium.

"In terms of training opportunities and being on the first-team radar, we speak about the U18s and Under-21s regularly and people above us know who the players are," said Lawrence, reflecting on the night.

"Jaydan has been in real good form of late, so he's in that position where he's put in some real strong and consistent performances, as you'd expect from a second year U18 player here.

"He's in a real good space. He's such a fantastic kid, he's got real good athleticism and he likes to get forward on the outside. And listen, he'll be watching that goal back for a while. It was a tremendous moment for him to score that goal to bring it back to 2-2 in that moment, a lovely occasion for him and he's a top kid, so I'm really pleased for him.”

Lawrence also said: "We'd like to try take credit for the boy's improvement and stuff, but to be honest, each of the players have individual development plans and things they want to keep as their strengths and things they want to improve, so we'll do individual technical work and small group work.

"Then we'll break it down into specific positions and then it's up the players to really focus on what they want to improve, so for Jaydan, there's been no magic wand. He's made steady and consistent through deliberate practice and, like you say, he's improved his final ball.

"He's always been a full-back that has liked to get forward and he can wear people down, he's wiry, he's very athletic and can get on top of people and really impact the game in the final third.

"We're really excited about him and think that he has real big potential, but he's a humble kid and he'll know he needs to get better and that he's got things to work on."