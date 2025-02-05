Cotcher hat-trick as Villa defeat Bristol City in FAYC

Tribal Football
Mason Cotcher fired a hat-trick as Aston Villa came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol City and reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals

The striker sealed the dramatic win in the fifth minute of stoppage time, completing an incredible late turnaround.

Bristol City had taken control with goals from Ruebin Sheppard in the first half and Tomos Gibbs early in the second.

Cotcher sparked Villa’s comeback by scoring just before the hour mark and then equalizing in the 85th minute.

He completed his hat trick with a sharp finish from Bradley Burrowes’ cross, setting up a last-eight clash with Plymouth Argyle.

