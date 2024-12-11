Celtic give update on Turner who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in FA Trophy clash

Farsley Celtic have provided an update regarding the health of captain Lewis Turner.

The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a game.

Advertisement Advertisement

His club's FA Trophy clash with Gateshead on Tuesday was interrupted by the incident, which saw club medical staff first attend to Turner.

A statement from Farsley Celtic read: “In tonight’s FA Trophy match with Gateshead, our captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

“Thanks to the superb professional work by the medical staff and paramedics Lewis was resuscitated and was taken to hospital.

“It is with great relief and happiness that we can report that Lewis is conscious and talking.

“We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate to do so.

“We have been in contact with the relevant governing bodies, and in conjunction with them we will be offering all the support possible to Lewis, his family, and the other players and staff.

“Incidents like this put life into context and we hope you will all join us in wishing Lewis and his family all the very best and we look forward to seeing him again soon.”