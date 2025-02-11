Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Sancho sparks outrage after "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd

Slot reveals FA Cup exit was not planned: Nothing good comes from losing a football game

Ansser Sadiq
Slot reveals FA Cup exit was not planned: Nothing good comes from losing a football game
Slot reveals FA Cup exit was not planned: Nothing good comes from losing a football gameAction Plus
Head coach Arne Slot acknowledged that Liverpool’s FA Cup exit will result in a lighter schedule.  

He emphasized the importance of using the extra time to maintain performances and keep players fresh for crucial fixtures.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Slot also admitted that while the disappointment of the Plymouth cup exit lingers, the team must quickly shift their mindset. 

Slot stated: “There was a wise man that once said to me, 'Nothing good comes from losing a football game,' and I completely agree. So, we definitely would have preferred to play six games in 18 days or seven in 21 or eight in 24, because that's the schedule we are in. Now with us losing this game there's one moment where we have a 'normal' week, but that's definitely not what we wanted when we went to Plymouth.  

GomezCurtisNunez
Mentions
FA CupJones CurtisGomez UnaiNunez UnaiLiverpoolPlymouthPremier League
Related Articles
Slot's lack of respect for FA Cup only proves his ambition as Liverpool chase down Treble
Nicol says Chiesa was Liverpool's "biggest disappointment" in FA Cup loss to Plymouth
Morning after: Muslic reflects on dumping Liverpool out of FA Cup