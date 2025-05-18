Glasner tells Palace FA Cup winners: They'll be cheering you at home games in 30 years!

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has told his players they've just become LEGENDS.

After Palace stunned Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final, Glasner reflected on what the achievement will mean for his players.

He said: “This connection stays forever – the connection with the players and with Crystal Palace.

“I’m pretty sure if, I don’t know, Jean-Philippe Mateta will watch a game at Selhurst Park in 30 years’ time, and the fans will celebrate him and he deserves it, and it will be the same with all the other players.

“It’s massive what everyone did for the club, and this is the special motivation. We wanted to write history – and I think now we wrote a really big chapter in club history.

“Next year, we will start to write a new chapter with our first time playing in the Europa League – and let’s see, because this year two English teams are playing in the final – what’s what I’m waiting for…"

"I felt it was our day"

Glasner also said, “When you’re 1-0 up and there’s so much pressure from City the whole game, to be honest, and then the 10 minutes (added time) felt really long…

“But I think today was our day. It was the Crystal Palace day. It was the day for our fans, and it just had to happen that we’d win.

“Credit to the players how hard they worked today to get this clean sheet – a great goalkeeper (Dean Henderson), a great mentality, and a fantastic win.

“The biggest success we could have was to give tens of thousands of our fans, of South London, a moment for their lifetimes. We can give them great times. We give them hours and days where they just feel happy and are celebrating.

“I think this is the biggest achievement that sportsmen can do, and we did it for the fans, we did it for many, many people, and that’s why I think everybody who contributed to this success deserves to be proud of the group and of the whole club, because it’s the best thing you can do.”