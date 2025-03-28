Emery says Aston Villa must show more consistency to mount FA Cup challenge

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Preston North End.

Villa last won the FA Cup in 1957 and on 10 occasions, they have reached the semi-finals but progressed no further, whilst on four occasions, they have finished as runners-up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa has won the competition seven times, and Emery will be hoping to make it eight this season. He was first questioned on the strength of his squad compared to previous seasons.

"Two years ago, we finished the season strong. We drew against Liverpool and won against Brighton at home. Last year, we finished the season very tired, there wasn't enough energy, and we lost the last match against Crystal Palace away.

"This year, my idea and how we are now planning the rest of the season is to try to finish with full energy."

Next, he provided some team news and revealed that one midfielder will certainly miss the game this weekend.

"I think the only player a doubt for tomorrow is Ross Barkley. Oh, of course, we are going to train now this afternoon, and with players like Emi Martinez, Leon Bailey and Andres Garcia, we will see how they are physically and hopefully, we can keep the players we have now who have been available for the last few months."

The international break provided some much-needed rest for Emery’s side, and he said he and his team have used the time wisely.

“We had a good break. Of course, we were working, and we were focusing the break to try to improve with the players we were working (with).

“Not a lot (of players), because there were more of them with their national team. We used the time as well to analyse the matches we played, deeply, to try to do our best performances collectively and individually.

“From here, for now, until the last match we will play, hopefully for a long time as well.”

The Spanish head coach went on to speak about consistency which his side have lacked this season in the Premier League as a European spot slowly slips away from them.

“The season is more or less the consistency we can have, but each moment is different.

“And now, we are in another moment, we have individually and collectively to be very demanding because we were under our expectation, our ambition to get the objective we want for the season.

“Of course, we conceded a lot of goals in the season, we are being sometimes consistent, but not enough. For example, we didn’t lose a lot of matches at home, only one in the Premier League, but we draw a lot of matches.

“This means we are consistent, yes, but not enough, because we are drawing more matches than we needed. Now, today, Friday 28th March is a key moment, how we are going to face the last months in the competitions we have.

“Of course, the idea is to try to get better and be stronger defensively, like we were before.”