Kamada eager to make FA Cup history with Palace after super semi performance

Daichi Kamada was proud of his role in Crystal Palace reaching the FA Cup final.

The Japan midfielder was superb on Saturday as Palace thumped Aston Villa 3-0 in their Wembley semifinal.

"Since when I joined Crystal Palace," Kamada told Palace TV. "I always said I really want to make a new history for Crystal Palace and we have the opportunity now.

"I'm really happy now. I think we defended really compact and we did really good in our defending and with what we wanted to do. We could wait for our situation and then we got the goals.

"After scoring we got a new level of confidence. I think we played very well.

"Our fans were unbelievable and the atmosphere in stadium was top throughout. We have the best fans.

"I wanted to keep the ball more, but we tried to play (forward). But the most important thing is to win the game and we did that.

"I think this will be the fourth final in my career and last time, I lost the game. So I hope we win the final and we make a new history for Crystal Palace."