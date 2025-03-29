Tribal Football
Palace pair Eze, Guehi celebrate reaching FA Cup semis
Ebere Eze says Crystal Palace's players are ready for anyone ahead of their FA Cup semifinal.

Eze struck today as Palace thumped Fulham 3-0 in their quarterfinal triumph.

He said later: "IIt was an important goal. I'm happy to help the team and that's what I'm here for. We didn't start the best, it was difficult and there was a lot of defending but eventually we broke them down.

"I want to get the ball in the pockets and cutting inside, thank God it went in today. We took our chances when we got them and we put in a good performance.

On whether Palace have what it takes to win the FA Cup, Eze added: "We're confident in ourselves and we know what we can do, we know what we are capable of. It's games like today where you show the mentality which will get you further in the tournament."

Meanwhile, skipper Marc Guehi also said: "We dug deep and got our rewards. Big credit to the manager and the staff, we make sure we are set up in the right way with real leaders on the pitch. There is resilience in the team and that's what we need.

"We'll take it one game at a time. We did what we had to do today, we focus on the league and then focus on who we get in the next round. One game at a time. We thank God for this opportunity so we will do our best to take it."

