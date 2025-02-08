Tribal Football
Juric defends Southampton players after FA Cup defeat

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Ivan Juric refused to criticise his players after their FA Cup defeat at home to Burnley.

Saints lost 1-0 thanks to Marcus Edwards' second-half winner for Burnley.

Juric later said, "I'm frustrated with the result. I think we did a really good performance.

"I feel that even in the stadium, we enjoyed the game until we conceded one scrappy goal. We were really bad (struggled) to score the goal.

"We had lots of moments, lots of chances, lots of free-kicks near their area and we weren't able to score.

"I think there were really moments that you had to score, Manning two times. Sulemana and other situations.

"I think it was a miss, even in the Manning situation, the first chance was a miss of a little bit, not quality, but I can say confidence because Dibling was alone.

"You have to work. I think we have a very young team in attack, we can do it better and they can improve it." 

