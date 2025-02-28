Newcastle boss Howe ready for Brighton in FA Cup; discusses managing Isak fitness

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits he's wary playing Alexander Isak on Saturday against Brighton in their FA Cup fifth round clash.

The Sweden striker picked up a knock a fortnight ago and wasn't risked in defeat at Liverpool midweek. Howe admits he's managing Isak with an eye on the Carabao Cup final against the Reds in March.

He said, "We will see today. I haven't seen him since the game. We will see how he is today. We don't think it's a long-term problem. There was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can't be with the stage of the season we're in.

"There is always a risk with any player but we wouldn't take any risks on his long-term fitness. We will see how he is today and if he is fit, he will play.

"I think with Alex, it is pretty clear for me, if he is fit in any game leading up to the EFL Cup final then he will play and we have to have that mindset with all of our players. You can't save players as they will lose rhythm. The best thing for a player to stay in good form and to stay fit is to play them and that's what we will try to do with all of our players."

Howe concedes Newcastle are a different proposition without their star striker.

He continued: "I think naturally when he is not playing, the team has a totally different look. It's still a team that can be successful but they will have to do it in a different way.

"Alex has standout qualities. We have moulded our game to his qualities. He is an outstanding talent and he possesses skills and abilities and a way of playing that makes us better in my opinion and that's no disrespect to anyone we have.

"I thought Callum (Wilson) did a great job for the team in a change of system on Wednesday but I think we missed Alex."

However, Howe also insisted: "I don't think we are a one man team, I will never classify us in that bracket but Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, in that pivotal middle role that we need.

"We have other ways of playing and other players' skill-sets to utilise. I thought there was a lot of good in our performance against Liverpool but we didn't hurt them enough around their box for sure."

Meanwhile, on facing Brighton in the Cup, Howe says it's another opportunity for Newcastle to make another long run in a knockout tournament. There's only a point that separates the two teams on the Premier League table, with Newcastle sitting in sixth place and Brighton eighth.

"Yeah, just looking solely at the FA Cup, it's obviously a huge competition," added Howe. "It's one that we, you know, try to focus on again, like the Carabao Cup.

"We know the importance of every game, we don't take it lightly, we know the responsibility that we have, we want to try and get back to Wembley if we can. This will be a tough game, Brighton are in great form.

"Dangerous team, we've got a lot of good attacking players, so I think it should be a really great cup tie."