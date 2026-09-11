Hull City fined £30K fine after homophobic chants against Chelsea as club make statement

Hull City have been fined following their homophobic chants against Chelsea in their clash last season.

The Tigers have been handed a £30,000 fine as well as an action plan after being charged by the FA for supporter chants during last season's FA Cup clash vs Chelsea.

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Hull City have admitted the charges and released a statement on Friday after a verdict which comes over 6 months after the game occured.

“Hull City condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the offensive and inappropriate language used by the supporters responsible. The ‘rent boy’ chant in question is recognised as a homophobic slur and its use may constitute a hate crime.

“Three supporters identified as having engaged in homophobic chanting have been banned by the club for a minimum of three years. Individuals found using this chant may be arrested and face criminal charges.

“Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, the club reminds all supporters that discrimination of any kind is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

At the time, Chelsea, and former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, stated: “Without knowing what has happened, any discriminatory language is unacceptable.

“The fourth official mentioned something to me, but I was so focused on the game I honestly don’t know what happened.”

Hull face Chelsea once more this weekend as they travel to Stamford Bridge seeking to continue their unbeaten run.