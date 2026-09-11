Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal superstar Declan Rice names his preferred Ballon d'Or winner

Man United make Lisandro Martinez contract offer with key condition

Chelsea considering January move for Boca Juniors wonderkid

Deco: Anthony Gordon 'offers Barcelona more' than Rashford

Most read on Flashscore News

'Hurt deeply': Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under current manager

Sabalenka meets Pegula and Rybakina faces Gauff in dream US Open semi-final line-up

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

Fenerbahce boss Kartal resigns following draw with Roma as president says he will continue

Hull City fined £30K fine after homophobic chants against Chelsea as club make statement

Hull City fined £30K fine after homophobic chants against Chelsea as club make statement
Hull City fined £30K fine after homophobic chants against Chelsea as club make statementAction Images via Reuters

Hull City have been fined following their homophobic chants against Chelsea in their clash last season.

The Tigers have been handed a £30,000 fine as well as an action plan after being charged by the FA for supporter chants during last season's FA Cup clash vs Chelsea

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hull City have admitted the charges and released a statement on Friday after a verdict which comes over 6 months after the game occured. 

“Hull City condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the offensive and inappropriate language used by the supporters responsible. The ‘rent boy’ chant in question is recognised as a homophobic slur and its use may constitute a hate crime. 

“Three supporters identified as having engaged in homophobic chanting have been banned by the club for a minimum of three years. Individuals found using this chant may be arrested and face criminal charges. 

“Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, the club reminds all supporters that discrimination of any kind is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” 

At the time, Chelsea, and former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, stated: “Without knowing what has happened, any discriminatory language is unacceptable. 

“The fourth official mentioned something to me, but I was so focused on the game I honestly don’t know what happened.”

Hull face Chelsea once more this weekend as they travel to Stamford Bridge seeking to continue their unbeaten run.

Mentions
FA CupHull CityChelseaPremier League

Related Articles

Pedro Neto delighted as he pens new Chelsea deal until 2032: It’s an unbelievable moment

Alonso says Chelsea must respect Hull like Arsenal: They want to fight with everything!

Hull City winger Sorba "unscathed" after flipping car on his way to training this week