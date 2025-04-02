Haaland sends defiant message with crutches after injury

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared a confident message on social media as he posed with his crutches after a serious ankle injury.

The 24-year-old star left the pitch in pain after injuring his ankle during the Citizens's FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the forward will be sidelined for several weeks following initial tests on his left ankle.

After the injury news, Haaland posed with his crutches raised and shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: "I’ll be back."

The striker's injury is a setback for the Etihad Stadium giants, as they will need to adjust their tactics and find the right replacement while fighting for a top-five Premier League finish to secure a Champions League spot.