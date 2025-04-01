Declan Rice responds to Erling Haaland after Myles Lewis-Skelly controversy

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has praised Erling Haaland for taking Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial celebration 'on the chin.'

The 18-year-old copied the Man City star’s famous meditating celebration after scoring his first professional goal in Arsenal’s 5-1 Premier League win over Man city earlier in the season.

Pundits across the UK proceeded to get on the youngster’s back, suggesting he should remain grounded rather than mock an established star.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the controversy, Rice, 26 said: "Yeah, look. I think people went a bit over the top with it in terms of what they were saying about it.

“I know Erling just like, took it on the chin. It's football at the end of the day. It's a goal, it's a celebration. If you don't celebrate when you score a goal, what's the point of obviously playing football?

"I've not celebrated before because I played for previous clubs and what not, but for him to score his first goal and obviously do that.

“I know he has a lot of respect for Haaland. It wasn't out of a mean gesture. It was just, you know, in the moment."

Lewis-Skelly then added his opinion, saying: "I was kind of in the flow. I wasn't really thinking. And then just, yeah just everything takes care of itself really."