Fulham boss Silva pleased with Godo, King for Cup win at Wigan

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with his young players for their FA Cup win at Wigan.

Martial Godo and Josh King both featured in the 2-1 fourth round victory.

Silva said, "They are players we believe and trust. We have to give them this experience for them to grow. Martial has had some senior football last season already and it made him grow in a good way.

"Josh is a top talent we have on our hands that we have to keep giving these experiences too. I think he showed his quality, his bravery and the way he can play between the lines."

On the aim for the FA Cup moving forward, he added: "We don't hide ourselves, we know it's one of the toughest competitions in the world. All clubs aim the same but we we'll take it game by game. We know our fans ambition is big in the competition as well. We deserve to be in the next stage so we'll look forward to the draw and prepare for the next match."

