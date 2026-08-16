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Former Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson announces retirement from football

Former Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson announces retirement from football
Former Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson announces retirement from footballČTK / AP / Craig Mercer

Carl Jenkinson has announced his retirement from professional football this week as he hangs up his boots.

The 34-year-old rose through the Charlton youth academy in 2010 before playing for the likes of West Ham, Charlton, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Melbourne City, Newcastle Jets and Bromley. 

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Jenkins also starred for the Gunners, making 70 appearances in all competitions whilst also lifting the FA Cup. The defender also made a single England appearance, coming under former manager Roy Hodgson against Sweden in November 2012. 

Releasing a lengthy statement to fans this week, Jenkins waved goodbye to the beautiful game: 

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in my journey, from my Charlton days as a kid through to my last time playing football at Bromley. 

“From the age of eight, football has been my life, it’s given me a lot, and I have also given it a lot back.” 

Jenkins went on to praise Alexis Sanchez and Bukayo Saka before highlighting the importance of hard work everyday. In what was a long message, he finished off with. 

"I didn't want to write the generic retirement 'thanks for everything,' post as it seemed like a missed opportunity. Although of course I am very grateful to my friends, family, coaches, managers and of course the fans who have been with me on my journey. 

"I'm looking forward to seeing what life has in store for me next. Cheers, Jenko." 

His retirement comes as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield, a game he is likely enjoying as the North London side lead at half time.

 

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