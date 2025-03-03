Tribal Football
Forest hero Sels: I'm happy I could help

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels was left proud after his role in their FA Cup fifth round shootout win against Ipswich Town.

The fifth round tie on Monday night finished 1-1 after extra-time and went to penalties, where Forest won the penalty shootout 5-4 with Sels saving from Jack Taylor.

Before then, Ryan Yates' goal had canceled out George Hirst's opener for Ipswich.

Sels said afterwards: "I'm happy I could help the team to the next round. It was the only penalty I was in the right corner. Before the game you study some penalties and every time I took the wrong corner but that was right. I am happy for the team. 

"The game was not so good. In the end extra time is a gamble, you don't want to open too much. In penalties one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero. I am happy. Looking forward to the weekend now."

On playing Brighton next, he added: "We know what to do. The FA Cup is really nice. A few games and you can be in the final."

