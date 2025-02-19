Man Utd CEO Berrada unsure on Old Trafford's future and discusses the club's growth

CEO Omar Berrada confirmed that Manchester United are still deliberating on the future of Old Trafford.

A task force, chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe and formed in March, has been assessing options including a new stadium and wider regeneration.

After the group’s final meeting in December, Berrada reported back to the club’s owners on whether to revamp or rebuild the iconic ground.

A statement from Berrada accompanied United’s financial results: “We recognise the challenges in improving our men’s team’s league position and we are all working hard, collectively, to achieve that.

"At the same time, we are pleased to have progressed to the knock-out phase of the UEFA Europa League and the fifth round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, our women’s team is currently placed second in the Women’s Super League, and has reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

“Our redevelopment of the Carrington training complex remains on track. We continue to work towards a decision on the future of Old Trafford as part of a wider regeneration programme.

"This follows the work of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force in demonstrating the significant economic potential of a revitalised area around a future stadium project.”