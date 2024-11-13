Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Tottenham star Bentancur set to miss several crucial games after FA guilty verdict
Tottenham are set to be without Rodrigo Bentancur for several games as the FA decide on a guilty verdict after his racist comments made about teammate Heung-min Son.

The midfielder was charged by the Football Association for suggesting South Korean team-mate Heung-min Son and his cousins “all look the same” back in September. 

He quickly apologised, claiming it was a “very bad joke” but now Standard Sport report that the FA have found him guilty meaning he could be out for up to 12 matches. 

However, he will reportedly receive a lighter, seven game ban meaning he will miss huge clashes against Chelsea, Manchester City. Manchester United and Liverpool over the next 3 months. 

These games will be vital for manager Ange Postecoglou whose job has already come under pressure after a slow start to the season. Being without Bentancur could be a big loss for a midfield that is already lacking creativity this season especially against top sides. 

