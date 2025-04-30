Amorim: Man Utd season a failure, even with Europa glory

Ruben Amorim claimed Manchester United’s season is a failure under his first year in charge, even if they win the Europa League.

The Red Devils’ 2024-25 season has been a nightmare, with the club set to finish outside the Premier League’s top 10 for the first time ever.

Reaching the Europa League semi-finals is the England’s only bright spot, and the Portuguese tactician stated that even lifting the trophy won’t be enough to redeem their disappointing season.

"Everyone knows this is really important for our season. Nothing will 'save' our season but this can be huge," Amorim told the media.

"Winning a trophy and getting in the Champions League next year can change a lot of things, even in the summer."

Manchester United will face Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.