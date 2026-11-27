Five Levski Sofia supporters were taken to hospital after violence ahead of the Europa League game at Marseille on Thursday, with the French and Bulgarian presidents blaming the home fans.

The lead-up to the match at the Stade Vélodrome was marred by confrontations in the stands between the two sets of fans, including the throwing of projectiles and flares.

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French President Emmanuel Macron condemned "in the strongest possible terms... acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans", the Élysée Palace said.

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova called it "unacceptable" and "shocking".

"The attacks against the Bulgarian fans desecrate one of the great games that brings millions of people together around the world," she said in a statement on Facebook.

"Everyone should be able to support their team without being afraid for their safety."

Macron spoke to his Bulgarian counterpart on the sidelines of a European summit in Brussels, assuring her that "these acts would not go unpunished", the Élysée said.

Several hundred Marseille fans ran from the stand where they were situated about 10 minutes before kick-off, appearing to pursue a group of Levski supporters.

They breached the stand designated for away fans, where around 500 visiting fans were gathered.

Fighting broke out, with several Marseille fans wearing face coverings, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

'Violent times'

"Five people were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head trauma and a dislocated shoulder," a source with the Marseille police prefecture told AFP.

"Six others were treated on site for various wounds."

The police source said all the people injured were Bulgarian and there was "no information at this stage regarding any arrests".

Manuel Bompard, an MP for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party for Marseille's Bouches-du-Rhône department, commented on a video shared online purporting to show a Levski fan performing a Nazi salute.

"The far right has no place in our stadiums!" he wrote on X.

Iotova called on French authorities to "clarify the circumstances surrounding the attacks and look for responsibility from those who committed them".

She urged European football's governing body UEFA to "check how the safety of the Bulgarian fans at the stadium was ensured".

"We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to our compatriots. This behaviour is unacceptable!" she said.

Security personnel eventually managed to restore calm as the game kicked off on time.

There was another flare-up between opposing fans during half-time, before the match ended 1-0 to the hosts.

"It's a very regrettable episode - these are incidents which are unacceptable for football," said Levski coach Julio Velazquez.

"I support the fans who were caught up in this incident. I hope nothing serious has happened. I'm very saddened by this situation."

Ligue 1 club Marseille said it was "working to understand the precise circumstances of these incidents".

"We are living through violent times in our society, so this is very, very regrettable," said Marseille coach Bruno Génésio.