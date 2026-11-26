Tjarron Chery late penalty earned NEC Nijmegen a 3-1 win over Stade Rennais, as the hosts recorded their third consecutive Europa League win while ending Les Rouge et Noirs’ unbeaten record in the league phase.

The teams were both relieved to avoid punishment for an early moment of sloppiness, as Dusan Tadic blazed his shot over the crossbar following Charlie Cresswell’s lax pass and Gonzalo Crettaz denied Esteban Lepaul after his ball forward was cut out.

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Goncalo Oliveira came close from the ensuing corner for Les Rouge et Noirs, who had to stay focused defensively with NEC having plenty of possession as the half progressed.

The visitors’ defence was eventually breached just before the half-hour mark, as Brice Samba awkwardly palmed Darko Nejasmic’s shot from range into the path of Bryan Linssen, who pounced to convert his fifth UEL goal of the season.

Rennes had a chance of their own when Sebastian Szymanski roamed forward and offloaded the ball to Aboubakar Nagida, but Crettaz came out authoritatively and stopped his tame shot.

The goalkeeper was left helpless moments later, though, as Adrien Thomasson got a touch on Szymanski’s shot to wrong-foot him.

Linssen then headed agonisingly wide before Noe Lebreton came close to restoring Nijmegen’s lead with an acrobatic effort.

Momentum Flashscore

Rennes applied pressure after the restart with Crettaz unconvincingly punching Djaoui Cisse’s strike from range, before he palmed away Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal’s curling attempt and Lebreton blocked Oliveira’s shot from the edge of the box.

Crettaz was called upon again to deny Lepaul at the end of a swift move from Les Rouge et Noirs, before NEC carved out a big opportunity of their own as Willum Thor Willumsson headed Tadic’s cross wide.

Having missed that chance, Willumsson’s misplaced pass played Lepaul through and forced Ahmetcan Kaplan to race back to deflect his effort wide.

Ait Boudlal hit an eye-catching shot wide with the outside of his boot, but he clumsily brought down Clement Bischoff at the other end to concede a penalty that Chery clinically struck past Samba despite the goalkeeper going the right way.

Bischoff then capped off a great evening with a goal of his own, as NEC won to go a fourth consecutive UEL match without losing after their opening day defeat to Juventus, and they now sit inside the top eight.

In contrast, Rennes sit 22nd after their fifth consecutive match across all competitions without a win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Clement Bischoff (NEC Nijmegen)