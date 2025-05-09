Van de Ven on the Europa League final: We are now one game away from silverware

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has opened up on beating Bodo/Glimt and securing a place in the Europa League final.

Amidst one of their worst league campaigns in the club's modern history, Spurs have made it to the Europa League final where they will face a Manchester United side who brutally knocked out Athletic Bilbao. United are looking to win the Europa League for the second time in eight years whilst the North London side are chasing their first European trophy in 41 years.

It is the sixth all-English final in any major European competition despite both teams having disappointing campaigns on home soil. Speaking to the club website, Van de Ven spoke on the relief he felt when Dominic Solanke opened the scoring against Bodo/Glimt in the second half.

“I was standing on the side with Pedro, and we were just screaming to each other. We were so happy and, of course, you feel the pressure when it’s 0-0 because if they score, anything could happen. So, it was like a relief when you see Dom touch the ball into the back of the net, you know you can breathe a little. Of course, you don’t lose focus, but there is some relief at that moment.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. Everyone is so happy. It’s been a tough season, of course, but we’ve reached the final - one game away from silverware.”

A win in the final could save manager Ange Postecoglou from being sacked by the board, who have grown frustrated by the inconsistency shown this season. Van de Ven admitted that despite the poor campaign being one game away from a trophy is an exciting prospect.

“It’s been a really tough season, as I said, like for the whole squad, the guys falling out (injured), the guys who couldn't be here, but it's also been a big part for us in this European campaign and everybody did an unbelievable job, so now it’s just one more game to go and, of course, we have two league games before the final, but still, it's one game away from a trophy.”