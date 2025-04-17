UEFA Europa League: Man United to face Athletic Club, Spurs get Bodo/Glimt

The last draw of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League has been conducted, and we now know who each of the final four participants will face in the semi-finals. See all the knockout results and fixtures below!

Semi-final draw (seedings listed):

2. Athletic Club vs Manchester United (3rd)

4. Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt (9th)

The semi-finals will take place on May 1st and May 8th.

Quarter-final results:

1. Lazio 3-3 Bodo/Glimt (9th) (Bodo/Glimt won on penalties)

2. Athletic Club 2-0 Rangers (8th)

3. Manchester United 7-6 Lyon (6th)

4. Tottenham 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (5th)

Round of 16 results:

1. Lazio 3-2 Plzen (16th)

2. Athletic Club 4-3 AS Roma (15th)

3. Manchester United 5-2 Real Sociedad (13th)

4. Tottenham 3-2 AZ Alkmaar (19th)

5. Eintracht Frankfurt 6-2 Ajax (12th)

6. Lyon 7-1 FCSB (11th)

7. Olympiacos 2-4 Bodo/Glimt (9th)

8. Rangers 3-3 Fenerbahce (24th) (Rangers won 3-2 on penalties)

The large draw was made for the Round of 16. For the quarter-finals and semi-finals, a smaller draw was conducted to randomly allocate which sides will play the first leg at home. The same was done to allocate the home side in the final.

Europa League bracket Flashscore

New UEL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s second-tier competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays eight games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom 12 are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament. The round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the next UEFA Europa League knockout games played?

Semi-finals: May 1st and May 8th

The Final: May 21st in Bilbao

When and where is the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League final?

This year’s Europa League final will take place on Wednesday, May 21st at 21:00 CET in Bilbao. The home of Athletic Club, San Mames has hosted the Women’s Champions League final in 2024.