UEFA Europa League Draw 24/25: Where, when and how to watch

Atalanta are the current holders of the Europa League

When, what time and where can you watch the UEFA 24/25 Europa League Play-off Knockout draw?

The Europa League entered a new phase in 2024 with a new structure and more teams. As the League Phase draws to a close, 24 teams will progress into the next round of the tournament.

Eight teams qualify straight into the round of 16, whilst the other 16 who make it past the league phase will take part in a play-off to advance.

Here is all the important information you need to know about the draw.

Date: Friday, January 31st

Start time: TBC

Venue: Nyon, Switzerland

TV: UEFA.com or check your local listings for coverage.

Radio: Check your local listings for coverage.

Europa League play-off draw

Top eight qualify automatically for last 16 and seeded

Finishing in the top eight not only is beneficial from the standpoint of having fewer games to play en route to the final, but it also gives you the best seeding for the last 16. For example, league phase winners Lazio and runners-up Athletic Club will face a team who finished 15th, 16th 17th or 18th when the draw is made.

1. Lazio - Round of 16 vs: Roma (15th), Plzen (16th), Ferencvaros (17th) or Porto (18th)

2. Athletic Club - Round of 16 vs: Roma (15th), Plzen (16th), Ferencvaros (17th) or Porto (18th)

3. Man Utd - Round of 16 vs: AZ (19th), Midtjylland (20th), Real Sociedad (13th) or Galatasaray (14th)

4. Tottenham - Round of 16 vs: AZ (19th), Midtjylland (20th), Real Sociedad (13th) or Galatasaray (14th)

5. Frankfurt - Round of 16 vs: Union SG (21st), PAOK (22nd), Bucharest (11th) or Ajax (12th)

6. Lyon - Round of 16 vs: Union SG (21st), PAOK (22nd), Bucharest (11th) or Ajax (12th)

7. Olympiacos - Round of 16 vs: Twente (23rd), Fenerbahce (24th), Anderlecht (10th), Bodo/Glimt (9th)

8. Rangers - Round of 16 vs: Twente (23rd), Fenerbahce (24th), Anderlecht (10th), Bodo/Glimt (9th)

9th to 16th seeded for play-offs

The sides who miss out on automatic qualification to the last 16 but finish between ninth and 16th will have to play a two-legged play-off round with the advantage of being seeded still. Those teams will play against the sides who finished between 17th and 24th with the return leg at home (in principle).

For example, Bodo/Glimt finished in 9th and Anderlecht 10th so those two will play either 23rd-placed Twente or 24th-placed Fenerbahce in the play-offs. From there it is relatively simple - 11th-placed Bucharest and 12th-placed Ajax will take on 22nd-placed PAOK and 21st-placed Union SG and so on.

17th to 24th not seeded for play-off

New UEL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s second competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays eight games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom 12 are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament. The round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-offs?

The two-legged ties will be played during February with the first leg taking place on February 13th with the second leg happening a week later.

The games will kick off at either 17:45 GMT or 20:00 GMT and will be decided after the draw.

The knockout phase is a bracket from then until the final. Teams finishing between ninth and 16th in the league phase will be seeded teams, meaning they will play against a side that finished between 17th and 24th in the final standings.

The seeded team will play their home leg second, which will be confirmed once the draw has taken place.

When are the other UEFA Europa League knockout games played?

Round of 16: March 6th and March 13th

Quarter-finals: April 10th and April 17th

Semi-finals: May 1st and May 8th

Final: May 21st in Bilbao

TV coverage and live streams: Where to watch or listen to the play-off draw?

The draw for the play-off round will take place on January 31st from Nyon, Switzerland and you can watch it on UEFA.com as well as other outlets.

When is the next round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals draw for the 24/25 UEFA Europa League?

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made on February 21st, after the conclusion of the play-off round.

When and where is the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League final?

This year’s Europa League final will take place on Wednesday, May 21st at 20:00 GMT in Bilbao. The home of Athletic Club, San Mames has hosted the Women’s Champions League final in 2024.