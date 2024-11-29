Tribal Football
Paredes hails Roma spirit for Tottenham draw

Roma captain Leandro Paredes hailed the spirit shown for their 2-2 draw at Europa League opponents at Tottenham.

Evan N'Dicka and Mats Hummels struck for Roma to earn the point in London.

“It was a great performance,” Paredes told Sky Italia.

“We can play like this always. It has been a difficult few months for the players, the coaches and the club, but we are on the right track now.

“We are alive and can do well.”

On new coach Claudio Ranieri, Paredes added: “I have a very good rapport with the coach. We have strong players here, we can improve and we will.”

