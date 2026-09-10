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Crystal Palace ace Nketiah considering Ghana international allegiance switch

Crystal Palace ace Nketiah considering Ghana international allegiance switch
Crystal Palace ace Nketiah considering Ghana international allegiance switchREUTERS

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah is reportedly considering swapping his international allegiance from England to Ghana.

According to the Evening Standard, Ghana have a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old and have made an approach over a potential switch.

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Nketiah represented England at youth level and has made just a single appearance for the senior team, coming in the 1-0 friendly win over Australia in 2023.

Despite that, FIFA rules state that a player must have made three competitive senior appearances for a single country before turning 21 in order to be ineligible to switch to another nation.

Born in Lewisham, the Crystal Palace forward would be eligible to play for Ghana though his parents, who were born in the West African country.

Nketiah has started all three of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games so far this season, providing an assist in the 3-2 win over Fulham on Saturday (September 5).

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Premier LeagueEddie NketiahGhanaEnglandCrystal Palace

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