Real Sociedad coach Imanol upset with Viktoria Plzen defeat: We must take our chances

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left frustrated after their Europa League defeat at Viktoria Plzen.

Prince Adu had Viktoria ahead before Orri Oskarsson leveled for La Real, but Viktoria found a winner through Daniel Vasulin a minute before fulltime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Imanol later rued his players failing to take their chances on the night.

Analysis of the game?

“We have had very clear occasions to sentence the game, but once again we have forgiven and thus it is difficult to win games. It's a shame, and more because we have fitted that goal in the end, when we were better, close to 1-2. It is not the first time this season that, being better than the rival, we left the teams alive by not finding the goal, despite the fact that they generate less for us, and we are paying it. I always prefer to be better than the rival and generate more, but we have to score."

Regrets?

“I already said that they were a team that was pressing to death and in the first half we have seen it, while they have had strength. I think that, especially in the second half, it has cost them more, because we have taken away many of their virtues, because they have had few centres and I do not know if they have finished us off only three times as a goal, when they are a team that generates many situations area. We have had more advantageous situations, but we have not been right."

Qualifying?

“We have to continue match by match, because we do not know the points that all the teams are going to make. Obviously, the more points that go, the more complicated it will be, but there are still four days left, three at home. We will see when the last two days or the last one arrive that we are fighting for it."

La Real must be more mature in Europe?

“I agree, the results say so. I understand that in these games, in many that have been lost in the League and in Europe, we have had good times, but we are soft and we are fitting goals and losing games. If we want to fight in all competitions, we already have the final step, it cannot be that, when you are better than the rival, you are not able to win or, at least, not lose. We have to grow and mature to be competitive."