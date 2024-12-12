Real Sociedad coach Imanol: We should've scored more against Dynamo

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil admits he wanted more from his players after their Europa League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

La Real won 3-0 via a double from Mikel Oyarzabal and Sheraldo Becker, but Imanol wanted more.

The performance:

“One of the objectives was to have a very aggressive first half at all levels, both defensively and offensively, and we had a great first half, it is a shame that due to the effort of the players it should have ended 5-0, we should have taken advantage of all the opportunities we had.”

Scoreline:

“We can certainly now be talking about the poor level of our rivals, but, analysing all their games, there has never been one in which a team has taken the ball away from them so much and created so many chances, so what we have done is very valuable, that is why I am leaving annoyed, because we should have taken advantage of our superiority to score more goals.”

González de Zárate and Olasagasti performances:

“I am really happy for them, because they always give their all, they are prepared. With Urko we have also done individual work throughout the season. Both of them have not had many minutes, because the level of the team is very high, but they have done well, it is what all coaches want, that players who do not have much participation take advantage of the opportunity when they have it.”

Is the top eight closer?

“We don’t know how the other teams’ games will go, how many points they will get, so we have to keep focusing on ourselves, on not allowing them to score as few chances as possible and on scoring more in the ones we do. There are two games left and we want to get the six points, then the classification will be whatever it is, also depending on what the other rivals do.”

Current form?

"We are still a long way from our best form, this team is in full growth. I cannot boast because we have good results, just as I did not throw my hands up in horror when they did not come. You have to be calm and balanced, both in the good times and in the bad.

"The team, before this run, was already doing things very well, but we had a terrible start, I'm not going to tell you why. But even with everything being as it was, I think the team deserved to have more points.”