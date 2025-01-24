Lazio coach Baroni convinced of Euro chances after defeating Real Sociedad

Lazio coach Marco Baroni admits they fancy their chances of winning the Europa League this season.

Baroni was pleased after Lazio's win against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

He said afterwards: “All compliments have to go to my lads. I don’t want what they are doing to be mistaken as being normal. Even today when we were missing a lot of players, the team constantly inspires me and I am so proud to be coaching this group.

“There is still a long way to go, we’ve done nothing yet, but I know that I can count on a group that is hungry and wants to keep improving.

“Calling a team favourites is one thing, we have to prove it on the pitch. It’s all about the football, the player must be the first to demand more from himself. The moment you think you’ve achieved something, that’s when you lose it. We’ve got to keep hold of this team identity and carry on like this.”

Baroni also enthused: “From the first day I spoke to this team, I said that I’d never coached a group with such talent.

“Of course you have to work hard, but the first thing a coach must do is give them self-belief. They surprised me with the joy they found in training and during the matches too, they enjoy their football and that emotion transfers to the fans too.

“Zaccagni is our captain, he wears the armband, but I have many different captains within the locker room and that is so important.”