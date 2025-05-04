Potter upsets West Ham fans with Spurs support

West Ham boss Graham Potter has upset fans when offering support to Tottenham ahead of today's clash.

Potter admits he is hoping Spurs can win their Europa League semifinal against Bodo/Glimt and reach the final.

He said on Friday: "They've had a tough season. I'm pretty sure if you speak to Ange (Postecoglou), injuries, young players, the double competition (has had an impact).

"In this league, nothing is forgiven.

"They've done well in Europe and hopefully they can finish the job and reach the final."

Potter's comments sparked a backlash online from Hammers' fans on the eve of the London derby.