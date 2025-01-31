Postecoglou happy with Spurs goalscorers Scarlett, Moore in Euro win

Manager Ange Postecoglou praised Dane Scarlett and Mikey Moore for their impressive performances in the Europa League.

The Tottenham supremo highlighted Scarlett's crucial goal and Moore's late strike, emphasizing their potential for the future.

Postecoglou believes both young players can be regular starters one day at Spurs, as his team beat Elfsborg in the Europa League.

On Scarlett, he stated: “We had a look at his situation. He has had a couple of disappointing loans. I think sending him out again without any sort of real prospect of him developing, we just felt let’s keep him training with us and give him an opportunity to train with us and play with us and see how it goes.”

On Moore, he added: “Yeah, he's a quality player mate. You could see already he's got a presence out there. With the injured guys, we've got quite a few that are long-termers, and they just want to help so they're coming in with really positive energy which helps the other boys. Hopefully over the next two weeks we get some more bodies back which will certainly help us inject some energy into the group.”

And on the impact Moore can make, he finished: “Yeah, I think so. I think he started the game really well but he had a bit of a struggle after that. But that's...he’s 17 and that’s just part of his growth. Getting a goal will I'm sure give him confidence. He’s been good for us in this tournament and in the early part of it he was a big part of what we were doing.

“He’s 17 and if he keeps developing and we nurse him along and protect him along the way, he's got all the attributes to be an outstanding talent for us. He’ll remember tonight which is great. Scoring a goal at home and in Europe is great for him, but he knows he's still got a lot of work to do and we're going to help him.”