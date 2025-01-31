Scarlett proud scoring in Spurs triumph

Tottenham secured a 3-0 victory over Elfsborg in the Europa League last night.

Dane Scarlett expressed his joy at scoring his first goal for the club, saying it was a moment he had been waiting for.

Advertisement Advertisement

Post-game, Ben Davies told TNT Sports: "It was important to get the job done tonight. I think we dominated the game from the start, and those can be the hardest games as, at 0-0, you can feel the anxiety around the players and it just builds.

“But thankfully (Dane Scarlett) comes on and it changes the game. It was a good win overall."

Scarlett added: "I've been waiting for that moment for a long time. I've gone on loan and got to experience (different levels of) football and I feel really good now and ready to kick on."