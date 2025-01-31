Postecoglou: This Euro victory was thanks to 'Made in Tottenham'

Manager Ange Postecoglou expressed pride in Tottenham's achievement of finishing in the top eight of the Europa League.

He highlighted the resilience and growth of the team, especially the young players who stepped up during the campaign.

Postecoglou believes this success sets a strong foundation for the club's future, after they beat Elfsborg 3-0.

Post-game, he said: “It’s been a pretty good European campaign for us. We have had to deal with some adversity in it. Even the first game we played here I remember we were down to 10 men after about 10 minutes. We have dealt with it pretty well considering the group we have got. We have put ourselves in a great position. We are through to the round of 16 and have missed the play-off game which gives us a couple of more weeks to get players back. So hopefully by the time the knockout rounds come we will have some more fit bodies to help the group and it is an exciting challenge for us.”

On academy players scoring all the goals, he added: “I just said it was Made in Tottenham tonight. It’s brilliant for the club and I’m sure there are academy coaches and players who won’t sleep tonight because they are pretty excited. We have got a big week coming up and we have got to try to manage the load of our players and try to protect them. We kind of knew we would have to rely on some young players tonight, and all the way through this campaign to be honest. I thought they stood up really well. The whole group played well but we were going to need some young boys to make an impact and not just the three goalscorers. We had a couple of 18-year-olds in there as well who continue to drive us on. So it is a great night for the club and something the whole academy should be proud of.”