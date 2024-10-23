Tribal Football
Most Read
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Three young Man Utd youngsters seen in training ahead of Fenerbahce clash
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
Man Utd reps meet with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clash

Ansser Sadiq
Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clash
Postecoglou gives update on Son who will miss AZ Alkmaar clashAction Plus
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has played down fitness concerns regarding star striker Son Heung-min.

The South Korean and club captain missed training ahead of their Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Son may even be rested for the contest, Postecoglou played down any further fears about his condition.

Postecoglou said on Wednesday: “Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, he was never going to be involved tomorrow anyway because he missed a bit.

“So we're leaving him out tomorrow and see how he is.”

Wilson Odobert could return against AZ after being out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Mentions
Europa LeagueMoran Manuel AngelSon Heung-MinOdobert WilsonAZ AlkmaarTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in victory over West Ham
Tottenham captain Son on victory over West Ham: Joy to be back!
Postecoglou says two Spurs stars could be back this weekend