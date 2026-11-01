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AC Milan boss Amorim delivers Scudetto verdict after win over Inter

AC Milan boss Amorim delivers Scudetto verdict after win over Inter
AC Milan boss Amorim delivers Scudetto verdict after win over InterREUTERS

AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim believes that winning the Serie A title is 'possible' for his side after their 3-1 win over rivals Inter on Saturday (October 31).

Amorim’s side earned a memorable win over the reigning Serie A champions to end their unbeaten start to the campaign and put down a real marker.

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Owner Gerry Cardinale has set the former Manchester United boss an objective this season, but Amorim has moved to temper expectations somewhat.

"Cardinale gave us a goal, but the important thing is to win these games,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Things won't change in a month, two months, or a year. It takes time, but also magical nights like this. This victory won't change our situation. 

“The Scudetto? It's possible, but I don't know when. We have to be honest . People aren't stupid, but they understand and see that this team is improving.”

AC Milan will be hoping to build upon their derby win when they travel to Genoa for their next league game on Sunday (November 8).

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