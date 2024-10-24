Ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle Fenerbahce atmos

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag trusts his team to handle the pressure of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Red Devils take on Fenerbahce in Turkey in their third group stage game this season.

After drawing the first two, Ten Hag knows that his team need a big result away from home.

He told reporters: “I think we have enough players in the team that are so experienced. Our team is so experienced. We’ve faced such situations more often. I think we’re looking forward, I think it will be a great ambience (in the stadium). That’s fuel for the team and it’s a real challenge, it’s a motivation, it’s really good for us.”

On winning the competition, he added: “We won domestic cups after he (Jose Mourinho) left but Man United didn’t win in Europe. It’s also, for us, a target that we want to achieve and we have a big opportunity this season but, of course, we have to qualify, we have to win games. It’s a new set-up, we are now two games under way. We have two points, so we know what we have to do, we have to win games.”

On their performances in Europe recently, he finished: “The season we just started, we’ve had some good draws. The first season, I think, there were a lot of European games, last season obviously in domestic (football) and also, in Europe, was a difficult journey. But we are confident we are capable of doing this, of winning games in the Premier League and in Europe.”