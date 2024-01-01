Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I'm really honoured to win trophies for this club

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he hopes to meet with Jose Mourinho after their Europa League clash at Fenerbache this week.

Ten Hag admits he's been a long admirer of the former United manager, who is now in charge of Fener.

He said at a Football Writers' Association dinner last week: "Probably, yeah (I hope to chat with him), but it's like a big game for both of us.

"I really enjoy to face him, to play against him. He always has good teams and he is a winner. He has won so many trophies and, I think, is an example for many managers. So I really enjoy to play against him."

Ten Hag also discussed how much he appreciates the United job.

"I really appreciate to be here," he said. "I'm really honoured.

"I know, as a manager, it's really difficult to win trophies so, first of all, I say to all my colleagues are here who win trophies, big congratulations for their performances with their teams, because I can say I have some experience. It's not easy to win titles, to win trophies, which is the level as I know all levels in English football are very competitive. To win titles demands huge commitment, sacrificing your family, to get the team doing what you want.

"Of course, you don't do this alone and, first of all, you need incredible, good players. Without good players, any manager is poor. And the players can't do it without coaching. So I also have to say thank you to my coaches, who did an incredibly good job to win this FA Cup."