McCoist: Spurs boss Postecoglou right to blast back at reporter

Rangers great Ally McCoist has backed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou after his exchange with one reporter ahead of the Europa League final.

Dan Kilpatrick of the London Evening Standard had declared Postecoglou would become a "clown" if they lost the final in his column earlier in the day. And in the presser, he asked the Spurs manager whether he is "walking a fine line" between a successful and dismal season.

"That depends on your outlook Dan," said Postecoglou. "But I'll tell you one thing, irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown. I never will be, mate.

"Really disappointed you used such terminology about a person who for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to be in a position where he's leading a club in a European major competition.

"For you to suggest that, somehow, us not being successful means that I'm a clown, not really sure how to answer that question."

Ridiculous, stupid question

This morning, McCoist said on talkSPORT: "I think he's well within his rights, I think it's a ridiculous question, a stupid question.

"To label him a clown is just wrong on so many accounts, so I think he's well entitled to fight his corner."

He continued: "I did (hit back at journalists) once or twice when I felt it overstepped the mark.

"If it went personal, you better believe I did. I think for Ange, that 100 per cent overstepped the mark.

"I'd have been disappointed if Ange hadn't pulled it up publicly."