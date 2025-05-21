McCoist: Spurs boss Postecoglou right to blast back at reporter
Dan Kilpatrick of the London Evening Standard had declared Postecoglou would become a "clown" if they lost the final in his column earlier in the day. And in the presser, he asked the Spurs manager whether he is "walking a fine line" between a successful and dismal season.
"That depends on your outlook Dan," said Postecoglou. "But I'll tell you one thing, irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown. I never will be, mate.
"Really disappointed you used such terminology about a person who for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to be in a position where he's leading a club in a European major competition.
"For you to suggest that, somehow, us not being successful means that I'm a clown, not really sure how to answer that question."
Ridiculous, stupid question
This morning, McCoist said on talkSPORT: "I think he's well within his rights, I think it's a ridiculous question, a stupid question.
"To label him a clown is just wrong on so many accounts, so I think he's well entitled to fight his corner."
He continued: "I did (hit back at journalists) once or twice when I felt it overstepped the mark.
"If it went personal, you better believe I did. I think for Ange, that 100 per cent overstepped the mark.
"I'd have been disappointed if Ange hadn't pulled it up publicly."