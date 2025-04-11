Man Utd Treble winner Scholes: Amorim doesn't rate his players

Manchester United Treble winner Paul Scholes doesn't believe manager Ruben Amorim rates his players.

Amorim insisted his team was "improving" after last night's 2-2 draw in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Lyon.

In response, Scholes said on TNT: "I don't think (Amorim) believes it. I don't think he likes his team, I think he knows he hasn't got a great football team and I think he wants better, he needs better.

"I think you can see that in the way he (behaves) on the touchline, he always looks disappointed to me. The way he is speaking tells me his is disappointed with what he has got.

"The impression I get is that this team is nowhere near the standard that he wants."

Scholes added: "Everyone knows he needs better if he is going to challenge and take Manchester United to where they want to be.

"He can be quite pleased defensively but that's taken away the goal threat they should and (impacted) their quality all round the pitch."