Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers

Man Utd Treble winner Scholes: Amorim doesn't rate his players

Paul Vegas
Man Utd Treble winner Scholes: Amorim doesn't rate his players
Man Utd Treble winner Scholes: Amorim doesn't rate his playersAction Plus
Manchester United Treble winner Paul Scholes doesn't believe manager Ruben Amorim rates his players.

Amorim insisted his team was "improving" after last night's 2-2 draw in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Lyon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In response, Scholes said on TNT: "I don't think (Amorim) believes it. I don't think he likes his team, I think he knows he hasn't got a great football team and I think he wants better, he needs better.

"I think you can see that in the way he (behaves) on the touchline, he always looks disappointed to me. The way he is speaking tells me his is disappointed with what he has got.

"The impression I get is that this team is nowhere near the standard that he wants."

Scholes added: "Everyone knows he needs better if he is going to challenge and take Manchester United to where they want to be. 

"He can be quite pleased defensively but that's taken away the goal threat they should and (impacted) their quality all round the pitch."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueScholes PaulManchester United
Related Articles
Lyon defender Maitland-Niles enjoys "exciting" Man Utd draw: We controlled it
Lyon coach Fonseca warns Man Utd: Cherki goal proves we never give up
Amorim happy with Man Utd goalscorers Yoro, Zirkzee for Lyon draw: We must play with heart