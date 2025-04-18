Amroim handed huge boost as two stars avoid suspension ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been handed a boost as both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte avoided being suspended for the Europa League semi-final.

After a staggering 5-4 comeback win against Lyon on Thursday night, United are set to face La Liga side Bilbao in what should be an intense semi-final. Amorim has been handed a suspension boost ahead of the tie, much to the relief of United fans who will have been worried about missing two key players for the clash. 

Europa League rules state that any player who amasses three yellow cards before the completion of the quarter-finals must serve a one-match ban. However, all yellow cards that have been accumulated in the competition are wiped out ahead of the start of the semi-finals which is good news for both Casemiro and Ugarte

The pair avoided a caution against the Ligue 1 side and therefore the slate is wiped clean for the last four tie,s meaning no one can miss the final due to multiple yellow cards. If United do progress to the final then they will face Tottenham Hotspur or Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt as they hunt down their first trophy under Amorim despite what has been a disappointing season. 

