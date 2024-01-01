Man Utd add seven talented players to their B List for the Europa League

Tribal Football
Manchester United have added seven players to their B List for the Europa League.

The Red Devils can use these young players in the competition, with the B List applying to players who are born on or after 1/1/2023.

Such a list enables teams to bring in youth players into European competition, without taking up the 25-man squads that include senior players.

The likes of Louis Jackson., Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Kobbie Mainoo, Sam Mather, Alejandro Garnacho, and Ethan Wheatley are on United’s B List.

The Red Devils take on manager Erik ten Hag’s old club FC Twente this week.

