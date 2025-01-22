Maguire speaks on Man Utd's dire form, facing Rangers, Zirkzee's future and his leadership

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has spoken in the club's latest press conference as they prepare to face Rangers in the Europa League.

Firstly, Maguire was questioned about his leadership role at the club and stated that it does not matter whether he is captain this season.

"I wouldn't put it down to that, whether I'm captain or not, I see myself as a leader in this group of player. I'm experienced and now playing for this club, there are ups and downs. It's part and parcel of playing for this club. I look at previous players and the likes of Rooney and Beckham, they had a large amount of scrutiny on them and they're world-class players."

Maguire stated that he had spoken to striker Joshue Zirkzee, whose future at the club is in question.

"I sent him a private message after the (Newcastle) game. Listen, Joshua is a good player - you don't play for this club if you're not a good player. We have amazing fans who stick with us through thick and thin. It's not about individuals."

He was also asked about the players' nerves and if they feel the pressure of playing for such a big club.

"No, we spoke about the first goal at Old Trafford and it's not teams are coming and opening us up and breaking us down. The game against Brighton was 50/50, it could have gone either way and we need to stop giving away the first goal. Football games are defined by small margins. We know things can turn and tomorrow is a chance to go out there and put on a performance."

Maguire was asked on if he expects a tough game against Rangers as they travel down from Scotland.

"We expect a tough game. They're going to come here and give everything, but our focus is on ourselves and making sure we perform after a bad defeat at the weekend."

The 31-year-old then commented on the club’s dire form.

"If I could explain it, we would change it straight away. Like you said, we have players who have played numerous games internationally and have won lots of trophies in club football, but we're not playing well enough as a team at the moment and the league shows that. We need to stop looking for excuses and it's really important as an individual you improve yourself."