Leverkusen ease past Celje to open Europa League campaign

Bayer Leverkusen have now won each of their past seven UEFA Europa League (UEL) group stage/League Phase matches as they defeated NK Celje 2-0 at the BayArena.

Leverkusen’s start to life under new head coach Carles Martínez has been solid if unspectacular, but they had a chance to make an early statement and underline their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the competition. Early on, the 2024 UEL finalists were clearly the dominant side and had several chances to take the lead before finally doing so. The best opportunity fell to Martin Terrier and Edmond Tapsoba, who struck the post from distance and saw a header saved by Celje goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban from inside the area respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eventually, the Werkself did take the lead they arguably deserved, albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Aleix Garcia's cross into the box lacked power, but Leban was left helpless as Svit Seslar’s attempted clearance flew into the bottom corner.

The hosts continued to threaten after moving in front, with Garcia playing a starring role while forcing Leban into two saves of varying difficulty.

Towards the end of the half, Terrier had another attempt thwarted by Leban, while Mark Flekken was forced to produce a stunning intervention to deny Seslar.

By that point, the Dutch shot-stopper had already made a crucial double-stop to keep out Benjamin Verbic as the visitors showed they had what it took to cause problems should Leverkusen take their foot off the gas.

At the start of the second period, Leverkusen remained on top, and only another strong Leban stop prevented Facundo Medina from finding the back of the net with a header.

His next save was perhaps a little lucky, as he appeared to misread the flight of substitute Afonso Moreira’s shot from outside the box as he pushed it onto the crossbar and behind.

From the resulting corner, though, Leverkusen gave themselves extra breathing space courtesy of Medina’s sweet volley.

Match stats Flashscore

That effort put to bed any Celje hopes of nicking a point, and was just reward for a Leverkusen performance that had plenty of energy and endeavour. The result means they are now unbeaten in their last three games, scoring at least twice on each occasion, as they settle into life under Martínez. Celje, meanwhile, have now won just one of their past seven games and look a far cry from the team that strolled to the Slovenian title last term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen)

Catch up on the key match stats with Flashscore.