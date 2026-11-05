Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris defended his players following their disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday (November 5).

Sitting rock bottom of the Premier League and not convincing in Europe, Sunderland’s start to 2026-27 has been far from ideal.

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The 2-0 defeat to managerless Dinamo Zagreb is a low for Le Bris as pressure continues to mount on the manager who took them to the Europa League.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Le Bris defended his players.

"Tough. I think we had two different halves and the first one was difficult. Many young players played and it's not easy to manage,” he said.

“It's not easy to change the dynamic, I appreciated the change in the second half, with more experienced players.

"More quality, more experience on the pitch, we are unlucky because we created many chances but it wasn't enough but sometimes it's like this.

“Sometimes you go on a poor run, but we are still competitive, the players tried until the end."