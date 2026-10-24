O'Nien backs Sunderland to build on Europa League display

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien believes Thursday's Europa League draw against Lech Poznan offers encouragement ahead of Leeds United clash.

Despite failing to convert several promising opportunities in Poland, the Black Cats produced a performance the Englishman feels they can build upon.

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He remains optimistic Sunderland can carry those positives into their return to domestic action at the Stadium of Light.

“We created some chances, a couple off the post, some great saves from them and a few chances that went wide,” O’Nien told Sunderland website.

“As a defender, you want to keep the ball out of the net, but I don’t think we can be too disappointed. It shows how far we’ve come that we’re coming away from a game like that and everybody wants three points.

“We’ve got to keep tightening up, keep being us and take the positives into Sunday.”