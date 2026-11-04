Under fire Le Bris says Sunderland facing the 'most demanding challenge' in their history

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris believes the club are facing the 'most demanding challenge' of their history as the fight on several fronts.

Sunderland surprised everyone by securing a place in this season’s Europa League on the last day of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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2026-27 hasn’t quite gone to plan as yet, however. Le Bris’ side sit rock bottom of the Premier League as they attempt to get to grips with the hectic schedule.

Sunderland remain unbeaten in Europe with two wins and one draw from their first three games as they prepare to face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday (November 5).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Le Bris suggested that balancing all the games and facing Premier League relegation is ‘most demanding challenge' of the club’s history.

"Growing pains. Is it unexpected? I would say no," he said. "We are experiencing probably the most demanding challenge Sunderland has ever faced in its history.

"Premier League, Europa League, quarter-final in Carabao Cup, FA Cup later. We earned it last season, and we are pleased to be in this position, but playing every three days is much more demanding than preparing for a game with one full week.

"It's a new journey – not for everyone, as many of our players have experienced this situation before – but it's still a new group.

"When you don't set the standards in one specific area in the Premier League, it's the Champions League, more or less, because every team is really strong, relentless, well-prepared, and you can't win.

"We are still competitive; we trust our team, our level. But repeating performances is different, and this is the next step."